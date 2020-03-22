United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Up 19.6%

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) were up 19.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $25.46, approximately 25,754,058 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 14,096,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 458.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

