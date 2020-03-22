UrtheCast (TSE:UR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

UrtheCast Corp (TSE:UR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$257,251.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13.

About UrtheCast (TSE:UR)

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

