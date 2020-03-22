USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Director Acquires $82,400.00 in Stock

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Director Michael Ray Curry acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:USDP opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. USD Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.