Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,533 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN stock opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.80.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.64.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

