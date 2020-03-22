ValuEngine Downgrades Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to Strong Sell

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

HIFS stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.31. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $216.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $340.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The savings and loans company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

