ValuEngine Downgrades Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) to Strong Sell

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS KCLI opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.23. Kansas City Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

