ValuEngine Downgrades MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) to Strong Sell

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

MD opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at $28,748,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 51,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

