ValuEngine Downgrades MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) to Sell

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSBHY opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.71. MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $59.17.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.08 billion for the quarter. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, analysts expect that MITSUBISHI CORP/S will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MITSUBISHI CORP/S stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

