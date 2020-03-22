ValuEngine Downgrades New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nomura upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $17.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.00.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Residential Investment news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $63,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $33,210,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,945,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 328,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

