ValuEngine Downgrades Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) to Hold

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $147.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Timkensteel has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $11.95.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Timkensteel will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Timkensteel during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Timkensteel in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Timkensteel by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

