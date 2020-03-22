ValuEngine Downgrades WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) to Sell

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WPX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.91.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,973,000 after buying an additional 1,821,243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,803 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,621,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,324 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

See Also: LIBOR

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.