ValuEngine Lowers NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut NEWTEK Business Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut NEWTEK Business Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.15. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 69.37%. The business had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.54%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,500.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,505 shares of company stock valued at $106,246. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

