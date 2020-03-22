ValuEngine Lowers WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRTBY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

