ValuEngine Upgrades AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) to “Buy”

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $365.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.94. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane purchased 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $98,973.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,456.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Spurlin purchased 11,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $148,944.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,666 shares in the company, valued at $476,851.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 63,295 shares of company stock worth $816,555. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 902,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 402,181 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 56.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 40.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

