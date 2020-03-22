ValuEngine Upgrades Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) to “Sell”

Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CPFH opened at $750.00 on Friday. Capital Financial has a 52-week low of $500.00 and a 52-week high of $901.04. The company has a market cap of $1.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $900.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $900.65.

Capital Financial Company Profile

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc, a full-service brokerage firm, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services.

