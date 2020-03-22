ValuEngine Upgrades News (NASDAQ:NWS) to Hold

News (NASDAQ:NWS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.36. News has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of News by 838.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of News by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,357,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,726,000 after buying an additional 168,482 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of News by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

