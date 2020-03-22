ValuEngine Upgrades NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS NDGPY opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR alerts:

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.