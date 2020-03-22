ValuEngine Upgrades Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) to “Buy”

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Acumen Capital assumed coverage on shares of Points International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. Points International has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter. Points International had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 2.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Points International worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

