ValuEngine Upgrades Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) to Buy

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

REPL stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $363.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a current ratio of 13.43.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,213,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 868,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

