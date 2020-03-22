ValuEngine Upgrades Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Hold

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UEIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $491.37 million, a PE ratio of 131.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $174.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 398,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.