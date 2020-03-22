ValuEngine Upgrades Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) to Sell

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $9.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.26. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.04% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

