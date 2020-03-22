Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNDA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

VNDA opened at $8.43 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $18.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

