Vangold Mining (CVE:VAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Vangold Mining Corp (CVE:VAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 157000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Vangold Mining Company Profile (CVE:VAN)

Vangold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral assets. The company primarily focuses on gold and silver properties. It holds an interest in two mining claims located in the West Kootenay region of British Columbia, Canada; and interest in the Pinguico Project that consists of two mining concessions covering an area of 71 hectares located in Guanajuato, Mexico.

