Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1,501.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $187.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.38 and a 200 day moving average of $235.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $183.01 and a one year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.