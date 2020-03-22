Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Gap Down to $78.67

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.24, but opened at $78.67. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF shares last traded at $80.11, with a volume of 95,068 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,636,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

