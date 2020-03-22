Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,937 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

