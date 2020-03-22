Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $99.72

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $99.72 and last traded at $99.75, with a volume of 987975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,145.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,833 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

