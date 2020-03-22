Warburg Research Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) a €6.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SFQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.93 ($9.22).

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

Shares of ETR:SFQ opened at €3.41 ($3.96) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. SAF-HOLLAND has a one year low of €3.36 ($3.91) and a one year high of €11.68 ($13.58).

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.