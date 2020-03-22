Warburg Research Reiterates €6.60 Price Target for Deutz (ETR:DEZ)

Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.22 ($7.23).

Deutz stock opened at €3.16 ($3.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $381.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Deutz has a fifty-two week low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of €9.05 ($10.52). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.14.

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

