Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSE WPG opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $263.51 million, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.94. Washington Prime Group has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.10%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In other news, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 925,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Laikin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $129,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $358,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

