Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.55

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 7595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

WASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $641.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

