WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $72.08

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.08 and last traded at $90.49, with a volume of 3153597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.41.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 363,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 184,400 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

