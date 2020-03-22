Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$25.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$50.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 55.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.64.

TSE:SU opened at C$16.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$46.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

