Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $60.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDC. Cfra boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

WDC opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,874,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,971 shares of company stock worth $2,478,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,543,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $7,474,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $172,952,000 after acquiring an additional 594,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $192,645,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $8,251,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

