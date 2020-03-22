Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Gap Up to $10.66

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $10.66. Wendys shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 840,238 shares.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wendys in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wendys by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 150,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $43,163,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $3,630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wendys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,811 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wendys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 97,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

