West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 155.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

WFT opened at C$25.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.51. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$24.56 and a 52 week high of C$70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -17.01.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

