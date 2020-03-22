Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

WBBW stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. Westbury Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $29.40.

Get Westbury Bancorp alerts:

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Westbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.