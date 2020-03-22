Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $11.55 on Friday. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

