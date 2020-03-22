Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $56.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Western Digital from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.60.

WDC opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Western Digital by 13,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

