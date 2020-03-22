Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of WRK opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westrock will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Westrock by 1,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Westrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

