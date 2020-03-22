White Metal Resources (CVE:WHM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

White Metal Resources Corp (CVE:WHM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

About White Metal Resources (CVE:WHM)

White Metal Resources Corp., a development stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Shebandowan project comprising the Vanguard property with 99 boundary and single cell mining claims covering 2,107 hectares (ha); and the Shebandowan gold property with 12 staked claims covering 2,185 ha located in the Shebandowan greenstone belt, Northwestern Ontario.

