Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Wynn Resorts from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average is $119.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $312,347,000 after buying an additional 1,480,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $132,852,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

