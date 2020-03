X Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

X Terra Resources (CVE:XTT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 45000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.57.

About X Terra Resources (CVE:XTT)

X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining, and oil and gas properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, uranium, and silver metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Lindsay property, which cover 21 claims covering 4,320 hectares; a 100% interest in Troilus East property, which include 92 claims covering 4,982 hectares located at James Bay, Québec; a 60% option interest in the Veronneau property, which covers 515 claims totaling 25,054 hectares; a 100% interest in the Ducran property, which cover 28 mining claims totaling 1,560 hectares; and a 100% interest in the Cobalt Lake Copper property located in north of Québec.

