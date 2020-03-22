X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XFOR. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

XFOR stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $130.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 61,081 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,099.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 172,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

