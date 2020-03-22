Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.10

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.10 and last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 5899057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,840 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,745,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,398,000 after acquiring an additional 716,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,681,000 after acquiring an additional 646,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

