XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $29,597,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

