Yangaroo (CVE:YOO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Yangaroo Inc (CVE:YOO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $7.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00.

Yangaroo Company Profile (CVE:YOO)

Yangaroo Inc, a technology company, provides business to business (B2B) distribution of media through the Internet in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Digital Media Distribution System, a B2B digital media management solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

