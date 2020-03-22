Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

YARIY stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.