Zacks: Analysts Expect Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Intec Pharma posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intec Pharma.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of Intec Pharma stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Intec Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

In other news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 80,000 shares of Intec Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,424,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Intec Pharma by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $192,000.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

