Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $3,154,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $4,945,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

